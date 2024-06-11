Nurse caught speeding to 'emergency'

A local theatre nurse was charged with exceeding the speed limit on March 13, 2024, travelling at 125km/hr in a 100 zone on Darby's Falls Road, after telling police he was needed for a medical emergency.
Rodney Bellert of Bluemantle Road, Wyangala, pleaded guilty, though with an explanation.
Mr Bellert told the court he was on-call at Cowra Hospital and was required urgently to attend work.
"I had to be back to the hospital within half an hour," he told Magistrate Daher, "There are only about six nurses that can actually work in the [operating theatre]."
Mr Bellert told the court he was held up for "about 15 minutes, which is quite vital," and provided a letter of support from the Cowra Health Service.
Magistrate Daher said the medical report "corroborated his position", and did not convict Mr Bellert.
He was sentenced to a conditional release order to not reoffend for 10 months.
Magistrate Daher also noted the logistical limitations placed on health and emergency workers in regional NSW being a factor in the offence.
