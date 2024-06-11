Cowra Guardian
Nurse caught speeding to 'emergency'

June 11 2024 - 3:03pm
A local theatre nurse was charged with exceeding the speed limit on March 13, 2024, travelling at 125km/hr in a 100 zone on Darby's Falls Road, after telling police he was needed for a medical emergency.

Local News

