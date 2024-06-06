Incredible performance from Hulk, top dog at Cowra Show

Competitors from as far as Scone and Victoria travelled to Cowra at the weekend to battle it out at the Hypro Ultimate Stock Dog challenge.
During a wet Saturday run, scores in the sheepyard were so tight that time became the deciding factor, with Dale Thompson and Gilescreek Clay taking out first place, with 95 points. Tied on 95, Dean Incher with Tumut Valley Hulk and Michael Clark with Harewood Walker came in second and third place, respectively.
Mr Incher, of Adaminaby, and his black-and-tan kelpie, Tumut Valley Hulk, were crowned the Ultimate Stock Dog for 2024, with an impressive score of 274 across the competition. Kelpie breeder and event MC Michael Clark acknowledged the near-perfect run with cattle, scoring Mr Incher 99 out of 100 competition points. The title earned the trainer a $5,000 prize, and bragging rights as the Ultimate Stock Dog champion.
Speaking as he accepted the award, Mr Incher thanked organisers for making the event a "special" weekend.
"I've really enjoyed it, it's been a fantastic couple of days," he said, acknowledging the time taken out for judges to travel to Cowra for the challenge, and the importance of inspiring young trainers
In the paddock, sixteen-year-old Robbie Heath came in first place with Braziers Bronte. The newcomer also claimed the paddock Stockmanship award, and the overall Rookie award, with Bronte bringing the pair to reach 236 total competition points.
Judge Kevin Howell said Heath had the stock "as calm as they come," without needing to raise his voice once.
"The sheep just followed him around like they were pets, he had them that good under control," Howell said.
President of the NSW Yard Dog Association and Cowra resident, Nathan Cayfe, said the event was a "pretty great weekend," with valued support from local volunteers helping bring the competition to life, time keeping and setting up the yards.
"Our aim for USD is to make it Australia's premiere working dog event," he said. "We have a clear vision of where we want to head to."
Affectionately known as the "Irish Assassin," experienced trainer Aoidh Doyle came in second place for the paddock, and third in cattle. Judges acknowledged Doyle's consistency across the board, with Whisper Snip taking out the highest scoring bitch in the competition, with 266 points.
