Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Incredible performance from Hulk, top dog at Cowra Show

DR
By Dan Ryan
June 6 2024 - 12:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Competitors from as far as Scone and Victoria travelled to Cowra at the weekend to battle it out at the Hypro Ultimate Stock Dog challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DR

Dan Ryan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.