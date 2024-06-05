Losing run broken

Brilliant at times, racing out to big leads in the first half and then early in the second half, the Cowra Eagles held on for a 'nail biting' 31-29 win over Orange City at the Eagles Nest on Saturday.
The win was the injury ravaged side's first of the 2024 Blowes Cup season.
Playing at five-eighth Darcy Howard spearheaded the win alongside forward Byron Sutherland.
Howard lead the scoring for the Eagles with a try and three conversions as the home side outscored City five tries to four.
Michael Millar chipped in with two tries with Damien Michael and Braydon Farrell-Gray both crossing for five pointers.
Eagles captain Cooper Sullivan was pleased his side finally got the monkey off its back with the win.
"The monkey was holding on tight," Sutherland said.
While going into Saturday's game winless the Eagles had been close on more than one occasion this season with narrow losses against Orange City, Orange Emus and Forbes Magpies.
The Eagles lead early before possession swung City's way.
"We got off to a very good start, possibly one of the best we've had all year," Sullivan said.
"Then the found their feet and fought back and it turned into a bit of a nail biter finish.
"We fell asleep for a bit and let them back into the game."
"Byron Sutherland and Darcy Howard both played great games," he said.
The Eagles have battled with injury in 2024 with key players side-lined at times during the first third of the season.
"It was pretty much the same team (two weeks in a row), which is probably the first time we've been able to do that, we've just been struggling with injuries," Sullivan said.
The Blowes Cup takes a break this weekend for the NSW Country Championships. Cowra's next game is at home on June 15 against Orange Emus.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.