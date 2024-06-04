Basson crowned veterans champion

The second and final 18 hole round of the Veterans club championship, being a stroke event was played off Golflink handicaps. It remained a closely contested event with the order from the first round with Robert Vidulich leading the event ahead of Nicky Basson in second place, being reversed after the second round with congratulations going to Nicky Basson becoming Veterans Club Champion for 2024 and with Robert Vidulich being runner up.

