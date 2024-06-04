Basson crowned veterans champion

The Cowra Golf Club on Thursday, May 30 had 48 entrants compete in the three events played, in fine weather conditions ahead of the forecast rain later in the day.
The playing condition were found to be challenging with gusting wind and the hole location on many sloping greens were such that the golf balls could readily roll off the putting surface and adding to the players strokes being played.
No player in the three events played on the day produced a net score better than their handicap, which demonstrates the challenge that the conditions produced.
The Veterans nine hole stableford Event was run from the 10th tee with 38 starters.
Alfonso Melisi won the event with 18 points on a countback from Wayne Rodwell also with 18 points, being the only players to play to their handicap over the nine holes.
The 10 veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the nine holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
18 Alfonso Melisi (16). 18 Wayne Rodwell (22). 17 Don Rocavert (30). 16 Mark Edward (23). 16 Ron Newham (36). 16 John Jensen (12). 16 Gary Dick (30). 15 Robert Morgan (8). 15 John Holmes (10). 15 Robert Oliver (20)*.
*On a count back from 5 other players with 15 points.
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one.
Veterans championships
The second and final 18 hole round of the Veterans club championship, being a stroke event was played off Golflink handicaps. It remained a closely contested event with the order from the first round with Robert Vidulich leading the event ahead of Nicky Basson in second place, being reversed after the second round with congratulations going to Nicky Basson becoming Veterans Club Champion for 2024 and with Robert Vidulich being runner up.
In the second round Robert Oliver produced best nett score with net score of 71 to take third place in the Championship.
The Veteran Championships top five performers net of handicap were:
1st Nick Basson 71+72=143. 2nd Robert Vidulich 69+76=145. 3rd Robert Oliver 77+71=148. 4th Ken Harcombe74+74=148. 5th Peter Kirwan 75+74=149.
The best stroke scores before applying handicap were:
1st Peter Kirwan 74+73=147. 2nd Nicky Basson 73+74=147. 3rd Ken Harcombe 83+83=166. 4th Alfonso Melisi 93+85+178. 5th Jeffrey Macpherson 93+89+182.
Pro Comp event
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stroke event, which is open to all ages, is run conjointly with the Veteran events, with all players using Golflink handicaps.
From a field 34 the prize winners were:
1st Robert Oliver 71 (Net Stroke score). 2nd Nicky Basson 71. 3rd Alfonso Melisi 72. 4th Lester Black 72.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Norm KEAY 73, Ken Harcombe 74, Peter Kirwan 74, David Gouge 74, Wayne Rodwell 75, Colin Neilsen 75.
Nearest the pin
Hole 7 sponsored by Perfect Golf: Won by Colin Neilsen 641cm. Hole 14 sponsored by Jamie Judd: Won by Donny Sproh 60cm.
