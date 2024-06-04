Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Basson crowned veterans champion

By Lester Black
June 5 2024 - 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Cowra Golf Club on Thursday, May 30 had 48 entrants compete in the three events played, in fine weather conditions ahead of the forecast rain later in the day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.