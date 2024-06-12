Ratepayers to be hit with another levy

Regional councils are picking up the cost of a costly cemetery merger in Sydney, with ratepayers hit by an extra levy when burying or cremating their loved ones following the introduction of an 'interment services levy' this July.
The levy, which is being imposed on councils by the state government, will be set at $41 per cremation, $63 per ash interment and $156 per burial.
Local government authorities have hit back at Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper for proposing the measure, particularly with regional NSW picking up the majority of costs.
The most recent available Cemeteries and Crematoria NSW (CCNSW) activity report shows that 1359 cemeteries are in regional and rural NSW - with 968 (or 70%) of those run by local councils.
President of LGNSW Darriea Turley, who also stands as a Councillor at Broken Hill, has written to the Minister Kamper calling for the decision to be reversed.
Cowra Shire Council has also voted to oppose the levy.
Speaking at a council meeting, Cr Judi Smith said "In my mind [the proposed levy] contains a lot of complaints about 'bad operators' and about 'levelling the playing field', the levy being paid by only two operators - which is inequitable. I can't see how equity is advanced by asking cemetery operators and owners - such as this council - to collect quite significant sums of money from the bereaved and pass it on to the state government to be used in Sydney."
Cowra Shire's Cr Cheryl Downing placed emphasis on the disproportionate burden the levy would place on regional councils.
"Dying is a very expensive business. Figures show that 15 people were interred without means in regional cemeteries in NSW in 2021-22; that means they died without the means to have a funeral," Cr Downing said.
"I expect that number might rise if we keep raising prices higher on our services.
So yes, I'm more than happy to let Mr Kamper know that we would like to complain," she said.
Labelled by Cowra Council as a 'cost shifting exercise' by the state government, the shire's councillors unanimously opposed the levy.
Councillors questioned the direction of funding and exactly what service was being provided which was not already served by the Council.
Cr Downing said "When you pay a funeral director, or council, we provide a service. We're paying these people? They don't provide a service".
Cr Judi Smith told the meeting "People are rightly concerned about the cost of living, now it seems they have to be concerned about the cost of dying".
President of LGNSW Cr Darriea Turley AM called the new tax another example of cost shifting and has written to the minister responsible Steve Kamper calling for the decision to be reversed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.