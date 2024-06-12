Ratepayers to be hit with another levy

Speaking at a council meeting, Cr Judi Smith said "In my mind [the proposed levy] contains a lot of complaints about 'bad operators' and about 'levelling the playing field', the levy being paid by only two operators - which is inequitable. I can't see how equity is advanced by asking cemetery operators and owners - such as this council - to collect quite significant sums of money from the bereaved and pass it on to the state government to be used in Sydney."