Broula King charges to go to trial

Three charges of non-compliance against Broula King Joint Venture, which owns a mine near Bumbaldry, will be heard at trial in Cowra.
The Local Court last week adjourned the matter against the miner until June 24.
The adjournment was made to set down a date for hearing.
Cowra Local Court heard last week from a solicitor representing the NSW Resources Regulator and a representative from the company that one and one half days would need to be set aside in the court diary for the matter to be heard.
"I can't give you a hearing date based on my current diary," Magistrate Rana Daher told the parties.
After hearing from a director of Broula King, Mr Darryl Young that he would be representing himself Ms Daher said "I would urge you to get legal representation".
Ms Daher went on to explain to both parties she would need to seek an additional sitting week in Cowra for the matter to be heard this year.
Cowra Court currently sits one week a month.
