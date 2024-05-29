Bail refused for man charged with public place shooting

A man will face court next month following an investigation into a public place shooting in Canowindra earlier this year.
The man appeared in Cowra Local Court on Tuesday where he was formally refused bail.
He will reappear at Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
According to police, about 10.30pm on February 29, 2024, a group of people attended a home on Lynn Street, Canowindra, to collect belongings of a woman.
Police say when the group approached the home, the man allegedly produced a firearm and discharged it before the group fled.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District attended and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, about 6am on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, investigators attended a home on Lynn Street, Canowindra, and executed a search warrant.
Police located and seized, ammunition, cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, a rifle scope, and a mobile phone.
A 23-year-old man was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station and charged with:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.