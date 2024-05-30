Blues comeback falls short

Working with 14 players, the Cowra Blues women's team knew they would have to dig deep against the Bathurst Giants.
Coach Marc Hyland said the Giants caught Cowra off guard early.
"The first quarter, the Giants kicked four goals against our zero, we were still trying to find our rhythm."
Hyland said he was proud of the team's performance, with the Giants being a strong side, and the showing being a great indicator of the Blues' growing confidence on field.
"That was one of our best performances against the Bathurst side, everybody's spirits are really high because we can see we're improving. Had we started the way we played the last three quarters we'd have won the game."
The mood quickly shifted and the ladies came out hungry for the football and putting their bodies on the line, showing the best three quarters of footy seen this year so far, winning each subsequent quarter on the scoreboard.
Coaches Jack Stott and Marc were absolutely thrilled with the performance.
"Emma Nobes was our full back and she was outstanding, the best game we've seen her play in two seasons.
"Jack and myself are over the moon with all the progress from everyone this year. You can tell everyone's enjoying their footy and it shows on the field."
Up against Dubbo this Saturday Hyland said "we can really stick it to some of these teams that have beaten us in the past."
Erin Wise was given the best on ground by the umpires, as well as Player's Player for the Blues.
