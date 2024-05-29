Cowra Council proposal to help tackle childcare shortages

Cowra Shire Council has agreed to fund a program aimed at increasing the number of family day care providers in Cowra.
Councillor Cheryl Downing proposed the program which will see $10,000 allocated in council's 2024/25 budget to support new family day care providers.
Speaking after the program was approved at this week's council meeting Cr Downing said, "It hadn't been unanimous, but I had very strong support in the chamber from those who supported it".
She added the proposal would need to be displayed publicly for 28 days as it involves changes to the Council budget and operational plan.
The proposed grants, managed by Cowra Early Child Services Cooperative Ltd (CECS), will consist of five $2,000 grants to assist Family Day Care educators with setup costs.
"These grants would be for the express purpose of assisting Family Day Care educators in Cowra to offset part of the setup costs, therefore encouraging new educators, as identified by Cowra Family Day Care, to address the critical lack of early childcare spaces in our shire," Cr Downing said.
Councillor Downing emphasised the need for regular reporting on grant usage, saying, "It would be expected that a report would be forthcoming to council on the disbursement and nature of spending for these grants in six-monthly intervals."
The initiative stems from a proposal in March, 2024 by CECS to address the growing demand for childcare in Cowra.
"Following this, an information meeting was held with CECS and Family Day Care representatives, who reiterated the struggle for families and the service and explained the daily impacts of insufficient childcare on our community," Cr Downing said.
She referenced a 2022 study by the Mitchell Institute at the University of Victoria, highlighting the importance of quality childcare for Australian families and the economy.
"One of the many functions of childcare is to enable greater workforce participation, particularly for women," she said.
Guardian Australia journalist Gabrielle Chan's recent article on the childcare crisis was also cited.
The article highlighted that many regional areas are "childcare deserts" with insufficient childcare places.
"Doctors, nurses, teachers, and other professionals are all being held back by a lack of childcare," Cr Downing said, referencing Ms Chan's work.
Cr Downing pointed out that the lack of childcare disproportionately affects women, who are often the primary caregivers.
"The heart of the problem may lay in the fact that in the last decade, women have been the more educated of the sexes although they are still the main carers," she said.
"Data from the ABS shows the main reason 36% of women did not return to the workforce was a lack of childcare, and when you consider women who have children under the age of 15, that percentage goes up to 75%."
She said early childcare education is essential for a child's development and enables parents to work, contributing to the community's economic development.
"This is not just a women's issue, it is an everyone issue."
"As a productivity measure, this crisis will need to be addressed by all levels of government, federal, state, and local, not just left to the community," she said.
Councillor Downing highlighted several examples of council support for community initiatives and urged her fellow councillors to support the grant program.
"This proposal is an innovative program that the experienced educators of CECS and Family Day Care believe would begin to address the significant issues Cowra and district are suffering around lack of childcare spaces."
She elaborated on the grants' potential impact, saying, "When we break down the investment of $2000 to set up one Family Day carer, we find that it would go far further than just that one individual educator".
"It extends to up to 16 children per week in one service. If five different educators are supported, that's 80 children supported by the council over a year," she said.
"The likelihood of 16 different children attending a service would be low, though possible and not unheard of; it is more likely to see a mix of eight different children in Family Day Care, which when multiplied by five gets us to 40, resolving the waitlist issue for Family Day Care entirely, which has been creeping up higher and higher and at last count sits at 39."
She finished by appealing to the council's commitment to community development, saying, "we are always hearing that Cowra is a retirement village".
"Apparently, there are families here, and I, for one, would like to keep them and attract more; we will need them to look after all of us old people."
