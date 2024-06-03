Gardeners to receive soil issue advice

The next meeting of the garden club is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, at 7:30pm in the Senior Citizen Rooms on Railway Street, next to Woolworths.
President Heather Kiely will captivate attendees with an overhead slideshow showcasing her breathtaking journey through the stunning landscapes of Israel and Jordan from last year.
Garden enthusiasts grappling with issues related to cuttings or plantings are encouraged to bring their questions, as the meeting will provide an opportunity to seek solutions to soil problems.
With winter approaching, it's the perfect time for tidying up gardens.
At the previous meeting, Cheryl Speechly delivered an informative presentation on garden planning in Sydney's North Shore. She shared insights into the meticulous planning process, emphasizing the use of heavy machinery for both large and small garden projects.
Member Lyne Cochrane expressed appreciation by presenting Cheryl with a token of gratitude for her enlightening talk.
Special recognition goes to Norm Palazzi for contributing lovely plants to enhance the meeting atmosphere.
Members are currently gearing up for the Cowra Open Gardens weekend on October 19 and 20, 2024.
This anticipated event promises a delightful showcase of beautiful gardens.
All gardening enthusiasts, whether seasoned or budding, are warmly invited to attend.
Plus, don't miss out on the delightful supper that will be served during the meeting.
