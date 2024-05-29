'Scrappy' win for Magpies

The Cowra Magpies secured a narrow victory over Orange United last weekend, finishing with a score of 32-24 in Round 7.
The game, held on May 25, saw the Magpies maintain their undefeated streak, having won every match plus one draw so far this season.
In the coming weeks, the Magpies have a bye, followed by a long weekend with no scheduled games in the Woodbridge Cup. This break comes at a crucial time, allowing the team to rest and prepare for the challenges ahead.
This weekend, the Magpies will host their major fundraiser at the Aussie Hotel, featuring a reverse draw event.
Coach Phil Ingram described the win as "scrappy" and "ugly," emphasizing the team's need to improve on controlling the ball and completing their sets.
"We made it hard for ourselves," Ingram said.
"If we had controlled the ball better and completed our sets, we might have secured a bigger and easier win."
"Credit to Orange United, they came to play, and we switched off at times.
"Luckily, we refocused and ground it out."
Despite the win, Ingram highlighted areas for improvement, saying "we need to work on the simple things like completing our sets and getting to our kicks".
"There were times when we tried to be too flashy instead of grinding it out and applying pressure."
Several players stood out in the match against Orange United.
"Luke Kinsey was a standout for us, he scored four tries and his dummy half runs were really good," Ingram said.
"David Doran got an opportunity to start in lock and he took it with both hands and played really well, he was really driving us foreword and was solid in defence all day."
"Mitchell Hatch was a bit of a spark for us out wide and we were able to hold them a bit better on the left side."
The upcoming break will be valuable for the Magpies.
"The two-weekend break will be good for us," Ingram said.
"We hope our injured players will come back strong against Manildra."
"It'll also give us time to heal those small injuries and focus on what we need to improve for the back half of the season."
The Magpies aim to return from the break ready to secure an away win against Manildra and to prepare for their home game against Canowindra.
"Hopefully we can get the away win against Manildra and be ready to face Canowindra," he said.
