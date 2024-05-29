Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'Scrappy' win for Magpies

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
May 29 2024 - 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Doran, one of the stand out players against the Orange United. Photo John Pangas.
David Doran, one of the stand out players against the Orange United. Photo John Pangas.

The Cowra Magpies secured a narrow victory over Orange United last weekend, finishing with a score of 32-24 in Round 7.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.