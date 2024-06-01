$1,323 raised at our Biggest Morning Tea

The Cowra Guardian hosted a successful Biggest Morning Tea event at their office on Kendall Street on Thursday, May 23 raising a total of $1,323 through online donations, raffle ticket sales, and cash contributions.
The raffle winners were: 1st Prize: Annual digital subscription to the Cowra Guardian, won by Bushmans Boots and All. 2nd Prize: Half a lamb from Cowra Lamb, won by Robyn Carter. 3rd Prize: Half a lamb from Cowra Lamb, won by Chrissy Hamer. 4th Prize: $100 gift voucher to Cowra Veterinary Centre, won by Sam Dresser.
Additional Prizes:
We would like to thank all who were involved.
