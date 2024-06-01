Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
$1,323 raised at our Biggest Morning Tea

June 1 2024 - 11:26am
The second and third prize winners of the Cowra Guardian's Biggest Morning Tea raffle, where their prizes were half a lamb each.
The Cowra Guardian hosted a successful Biggest Morning Tea event at their office on Kendall Street on Thursday, May 23 raising a total of $1,323 through online donations, raffle ticket sales, and cash contributions.

Local News

