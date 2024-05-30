Cowra Guardian
Grant is 'a credit to council'

DR
By Dan Ryan
May 31 2024 - 9:01am
Cowra Shire Councillors and council staff member Phillipa Childs with Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Labor senator Deborah O'Neill at the Cowra Aquatic Centre last week.
Visiting Cowra Aquatic Centre last week, mayor Ruth Fagan met with Michael McCormack and Labor senator Deborah O'Neill to thank Cowra Shire Council staff for their efforts in securing grant funding for the centre upgrades.

DR

Dan Ryan

Journalist

