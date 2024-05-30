Grant is 'a credit to council'

Visiting Cowra Aquatic Centre last week, mayor Ruth Fagan met with Michael McCormack and Labor senator Deborah O'Neill to thank Cowra Shire Council staff for their efforts in securing grant funding for the centre upgrades.
"It's a timely response to the community's needs, and it is genuinely present a pleasure to be here as a Labour senator from the Albanese Government, delivering this for your local area," Senator O'Neill said.
"I want to acknowledge Michael as a very, very hard working champion of the community of the Riverina.
"While I'm happy to endorse anything of merit from Cowra Council, we had hundreds of applications to go through. It's a real credit to council," Senator O'Neill said.
Mayor Ruth Fagan thanked Mr McCormack and Ms O'Neill for their bipartisan support, as well as recognising the work of the Cowra Shire staff for their submission.
"We're absolutely thrilled the government has recognised our need, which has been a need for some time," Cr Fagan said.
Mr McCormack had been in the region visiting other recipients of funding, including Lachlan Valley Rail as well as the ANZAC Writing Competition winners.
"We saw regional Australia carry the nation through COVID; through agriculture and mining. Indeed we fed and clothed the nation, why shouldn't regional Australia have as good infrastructure as our metropolitan friends," Mr McCormack said.
"It's not government money, it's taxpayers money - which should go into these facilities. I congratulate Cowra council for a successful submission," Mr McCormack said.
Mr McCormack spoke of the need for safe, supervised swim training at facilities like the Cowra Aquatic Centre.
"If there's one thing we can impress upon leaders on families and young people is to learn how to swim," Mr McCormack said.
"All too often we see tragedy, and it's so unnecessary, when people swim in our rivers and creeks and get themselves into trouble.
"If only they'd gone to a facility such as this is, and will be -- perhaps we could avoid those tragedies."
It was announced last week Cowra Council had been successful in receiving a grant of $4.8 million for the aquatic centre.
The centre is expected to remain open whilst the work is carried out, possibly in stages during the off-season.
The full project entails several work packages.
First, a new plant room, new filtration, main pool and toddler pool redevelopment, new splashpad, new retractable shades, and a proposed clubhouse building.
The latest grant takes grant funding for the project close to $10 million.
