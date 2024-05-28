Vidulich makes the news at veterans golf

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, following the prior weekend when Cowra Golf Club sponsored the Cowra Pro Am event for the visiting professional golfers the Golf Course has remained in great condition and supported by ideal weather for the running the first 18 hole round of the Veterans annual club championship played as stroke event.
The Veterans usual 9 hole stableford event from the first tee with 34 starters.
Warwick Spence was the only veteran to beat his handicap over the 9 holes with 19 points, and was just clear of Warwick Stubbing with 18 points.
The eight veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
19 Warwick Spence (18).
18 Warwick Stubbing (23).
17 Robert Oliver (23).
17 Paul Field (23).
17 Nicky Basson (0)
17 Brice Amos (29).
16 Ray Kelly (16).
16 Robert Vidulich (26).
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one.
A stroke event, played off Golflink handicaps, with round one played on May 23, 2024 over 18 holes, commencing from the first tee. From a field of 31 entrants, listed are the top 10 performers, with their net stroke score:
1st Robert Vidulich 69.
2nd Nicky Basson 71.
3rd Warwick Stubbing 71.
4th Ken Harcombe 74.
5th Wayne Rodwell 75.
6th Peter Kirwan 75.
7th Paul Field 75.
8th Mark Edwards 76.
9th David Spolding 76.
10th Elwyn Ward 77.
Congratulations go to Robert Vidulich for the impressive score of a net 69, beating par and going into the next round to be played on May 31, 2024 with the clear lead of two.
He was also the winner of the days PRO COMP event.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stroke event, which is open to all ages, is run conjointly with the Veteran events, with all players using Golflink handicaps.
The 42 entrants included 31 veterans, with veteran players taking out the first three places in this event.
The prize winners were:
1st Robert Vidulich 69 (Net Stroke score). 2nd Nicky Basson 71. 3rd Warwick Stubbing 71. 4th Geoffrey Curtale 72.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Donny Sproh 74, Ken Harcombe 74, Michael Prescott 74, Tom Perfect 74, Wayne Rodwell 75, Peter Kirwan 75, Paul Field 75, Prue James 75.
Hole 7 sponsored by Jamie Judd won by Marc Hinderager 93cm.
Hole 14 sponsored by Perfect Golf won by Jarrod Wood 60cm.
