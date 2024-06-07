Cowra Guardian
Apology plaque unveiled

By Dan Ryan
June 7 2024 - 12:29pm
Aunty Esther Cutmore and Pauline Rowston of Cowra Health Services together unveil the apology plaque - Dan Ryan
Western NSW Local Health District is installing plaques in all health facilities to acknowledge the grief and suffering NSW Health, its hospitals, and health facilities caused to members and survivors of the Stolen Generations.

