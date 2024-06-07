Apology plaque unveiled

Western NSW Local Health District is installing plaques in all health facilities to acknowledge the grief and suffering NSW Health, its hospitals, and health facilities caused to members and survivors of the Stolen Generations.
Cowra Health Service's plaque was unveiled during a Sorry Day ceremony on Wednesday, May 29.
The plaque contains an inscription of NSW Health Apology which was made by Secretary Susan Pearce AM in 2022, to recognise the deep trauma caused by removing Aboriginal children from their families and communities.
It also recognises the removal of children which often took place in hospitals or other health institutions.
Unveiling the plaque together, Cowra Health Service's Pauline Rowston and Aunty Esther Cutmore spoke to the assembly.
"It is vital that as we conduct the welcome to country that we work on strategies so that this never happens again," Aunty Esther said.
"We say sorry to this generation, and the survivors of the Stolen Generations, and extend this apology to their families - fathers, mothers and descendants," Ms Rowston said.
"We pay respects to all Aboriginal people and acknowledge the unrelenting resilience of the Aboriginal people and their cultures within our societies.
"I'm deeply sorry for the pain caused by taking children from their families, their communities, from their land and denying them their birthright, culture and language.
"I'm profoundly sorry that the institutions managed by NSW Health, and their predecessors played a role in the forced removal of Aboriginal children and their babies.
"NSW Health acknowledges that many Aboriginal children who were admitted to our hospitals did not return to their siblings, families or communities. I sincerely apologise.
"I think moving on, we acknowledge we can't fix what happened in the past, but what we can do is work in a genuine partnership with Aboriginal communities and people. What occurred in the past is very real and has a lasting legacy, and what we want to do in the future is work together," Ms Rowston said.
The first plaque was installed at the Western NSW Health District's head office in Dubbo on May 24, with local events planned at all 45 hospitals, health facilities, community health centres and offices.
WNSWLHD Chief Executive Mark Spittal said, "the damage to the Stolen Generations is reflected in the health and wellbeing of many Aboriginal people. It resulted in an ongoing mistrust of health services, which continues to have an impact on people in our District today".
