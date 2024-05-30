Best of breed

Excellent entries have been received from across the state for the Bromar Engineering NSW Dorset Championships to be held at the Cowra Showground on June 16 and 17.
Chief Steward, Roger Traves, said entries have come in for the Championships from studs in the Northern Tablelands, Southern Highlands and Central West.
"I am very pleased with the numbers this year, with 17 exhibitors bringing 170 individual entries, almost double the 2022 Championships.
"The quality of stock on show is always very high, but this year I expect the quality to be exceptional with a more consistent growing season weather wise.
"Last year's winners, Valley Vista, are returning with a strong team to defend their title and combined with Valley Vista Park will have 36 ewes and rams on show. It's also encouraging to see studs like Hillden from Bannister and Andbro from Crookwell, making a return this year along with entries from smaller studs.
"Two schools will also be exhibiting from Finley and The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) at Wagga.
"The Championships are a great opportunity for students to not only showcase their sheep, but to have a conversation with judges and experienced exhibitors, to help them in the future breeding programs.
"Many of the attending studs are part of mixed farming operations and its very encouraging to see people value the Championships so highly, they take time to prepare and attend with their animals. Aside from the studs and exhibitors, we also have a good following of spectators with eights studs from Victoria and some from Queensland already indicating they will attend.
"In terms of the industry, animals on show are generally just over 12 months old and through the Championships its an opportunity for growers to see them at an early stage, then follow their progress through to the Australian Championships in September. This year our judge is Gary Armstrong from Armdale Park at Marrar, who brings with him a wealth of knowledge.
"Judging of entries at the Sheep Pavilion at the Showground starts at on the Friday at 8.30am with the schools judging, then the Dorset rams and ewes followed by the Poll Dorset rams. On Saturday the Poll Dorset ewe judging takes place and goes through to the awarding of the Groups and Supreme Exhibit announcement.
"A dinner will be held on the Friday night at the Bowling Club, sponsored by Hamo's Machinery, and this presents the perfect opportunity for people interested in the industry to network, share knowledge and mentor new people, as well as meet the sponsors who make the Championships possible."
