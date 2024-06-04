Architectural team visit marks a 45 year legacy

A team of Japanese landscapers, led by Hiroyuki Tsujii, recently visited the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre.
The Japanese landscape architectural team consisted of Hiroyuki Tsujii, Shigeru Koide, and Kojima Yoshihisa.
Their visit marked a special occasion for the garden, which has maintained its beauty and tranquillity for 45 years with the help of the Cowra community and the garden's dedicated staff.
The visit underscored the significant ties formed since World War II, when Cowra housed Japanese POWs.
The team, including Shigeru Koide and Kojima Yoshihisa, were warmly welcomed and their expertise celebrated by the Cowra community.
"In Tokyo, I met our three Japanese landscape architects, which was a pleasure," Tony Mooney, chairman of the Cowra Japanese Garden maintenance foundation, said during a gathering about the progress made by the three Japanese landscape architects.
"It's a pleasure to now have them here in Cowra.
"Their trip was funded by the late Hiro Nakajima, the son of the late Ken Nakajima, who designed this garden. We hold Ken Nakajima in very high regard, and I now say we have three Ken Nakajimas here with us today," he said.
Fellow board member of the Cowra Japanese Garden maintenance foundation, Daren Mitchel, described hosting the architects as a "privilege".
"The opportunity to have all three of these architects with us has been a true privilege," he said.
"We're grateful that you could all join us and share your findings as we think about the future of the garden. I know that the gardening team have been terrifically excited, not only in anticipation of you coming but also in the experience itself," Mr Mitchel said.
The Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre were established to honour and strengthen the relationship between the people of Cowra Shire and Japan.
The connection dates back to World War II when a prisoner-of-war camp in Cowra housed Japanese soldiers.
In 1960, the Japanese government decided to bring the remains of their war dead from various parts of Australia to be reburied in Cowra.
This act started a deep friendship between Japan and the town of Cowra.
Hiroyuki Tsujii, the leader of the visiting landscapers, learned his craft under the guidance of renowned Japanese landscaper and designer of the Cowra garden, Ken Nakajima.
"Ken Nakajima was more than a teacher," Mr Tsujii said.
"He was family."
Mr Nakajima designed the Cowra Japanese Garden in 1976, symbolising the historical ties and friendship between Japan and Cowra.
"When I need restoration, I keep Ken Nakajima's soul and honour close, which is difficult to do when moving from Japan to Cowra," Mr Tsujii said.
"Mr Ken Nakajima used to say we have to build the garden easily to maintain for different countries and people."
The garden is not only a beautiful place but also a reminder of the past, including the tragic Cowra Breakout in 1944 when Japanese prisoners attempted to escape the war camp.
"Mr Ken Nakajima showed me a photo of the Cowra Japanese Garden, and I was so shocked," Mr Tsujii said.
"It was beautiful and full of emotion."
"I didn't know about the story of the Cowra Japanese Garden, and Mr Hiro Nakajima told me I had to study more about the Cowra Japanese Garden. I nearly cried about the story of the Cowra Japanese Garden, and we are very honoured to join this work," he said.
Mr Tsujii's visit this month was made possible by funding from Hirohisa Nakajima, the second son of Ken Nakajima, who sadly passed away in April.
"We have a big mission here from Hiro Nakajima," Mr Tsujii said.
"We have been thinking of coming to Cowra for a long time, and this time, we had a mission directly from the Nakajima family to come here."
The visit by the Japanese landscapers highlights the ongoing connection and mutual respect between Cowra and Japan.
We have a big mission here from Hiro Nakajima... We have been thinking of coming to Cowra for a long time, and this time, we had a mission directly from the Nakajima family to come here- Hiroyuki Tsuji
