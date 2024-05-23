Unbeaten run continues for soccer Eagles

With a record of 22 goals for and just four against it is no surprise the Cowra Eagles Women's soccer side is dominating the Orange District Soccer competition in the early stages of the 2024 season.
At home last Saturday the Eagles continued their winning run with a dominant 5-1 victory against Blayney.
The side now faces a double header this weekend, taking on second placed Waratahs Blue in Orange on Saturday before returning home for a deferred match against Kinross on Sunday.
"What can I say, three from three and we get better each game," coach Courtney Gambrill said after last Saturday's win.
"We were short on numbers this week which made it tough. We fought hard for the win.
"We now sit at the top of the ladder with 16 points which is honestly a shock to me."
The Cowra women's senior soccer side returned to the Orange competition in 2024 after a break of five years and Gamrbill couldn't be happier with the early season results despite her initial uncertainty.
"To think I scraped a team together, which is really hard to do when you have so many competing sports in such a small town, and we are now winning the comp," she said.
"I know I keep saying how proud I am but seriously it's bloody awesome.
"Blayney came to play on Saturday and they really did give us a run for our money.
"We struggled to put the ball in the net. We were short players and had a few only at 50 percent with lingering injuries so we really had to dig deep.
"I am pretty stoked to have come away from that game with a 5-1 win because it could have been much closer.
"Some absolute brilliance from Erin Mcauliffe saw her net two goals - one was an absolute cracker - and Candice Meeuwisse ran herself to exhaustion but also nabbed two goals for herself.
"Tay Tarrant who was injured and struggled through the game slotted a very nice goal to round out the five."
Gambrill said the team's backline again served the side well, restricting Blayney to a single goal.
"Some brilliant goal keeping from our keeper Rachelle London meant only one goal was scored against us.
"We now look to recoup and rest injuries with a double header this weekend," she said.
"Hopefully we end this weekend with five from five."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.