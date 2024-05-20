Cowra Guardiansport
Clark breaks through in Cowra Pro-Am

By Paul Munnings
Updated May 20 2024 - 2:41pm, first published 1:37pm
Cowra Pro-Am winner Josh Clarke with Cowra Golf Club professional Tom Perfect. Image supplied
Sydney professional Josh Clarke broke through for his first adidas PGA Pro-Am Series victory by shooting a Sunday 65 to claim the Cowra Lamb Pro-Am by a single shot last weekend.

