Gudyarra - Wiradjuri stories reflecting on our history

Club Cowra will be hosting Gudyarra, a Wiradjuri stories event this coming June to tell the story of frontier conflict and its lasting effects on the story of Australia.
With 2024 marking 200 years since martial law being declared against the north-eastern Wiradjuri peoples by colonial settlers, the event presents an opportunity for the Wiradjuri community and friends of Wiradjuri to come together and reflect upon the history that has shaped our communities today.
"It's a respectful nod to community leaders generations before and continuing today," said Wiradjuri yinaa (woman) and local business woman Trilby Ryan.
Speaking on the evening will be Dr Stephen Gapps, an historian who seeks to bring greater awareness and public recognition to the Australian Frontier Wars.
Dr Gapps has published two award-winning books 'The Sydney Wars 1788-1817' and 'Gudyarra - The First Wiradyuri War of Resistance 1822-1824'.
He is currently working on another Australian Wars book, 'The Rising. War in the Colony of NSW 1838-1842'
"This year marks 200 years since martial law was declared against the north-eastern Wiradyuri uprising against the occupation of their homelands and the killing of Wiradyuri people for taking food and spearing sheep and cattle to survive," Dr Gapps said.
"It is an important moment to reflect on these histories and the ongoing resistance and struggles since 1824," he said.
"Dr Gapps encouraged the other local panelists to join him and share stories closer to and continuing at home here in Cowra," Ms Ryan said.
Presenting local perspectives on the conflict will be Isabel Coe, a Wiradjuri woman from Erambie Mission, Cowra.
Ms Coe was born in Cowra and comes from a line of both male and female Wiradjuri leaders.
She will speak on Windradyne, drawing from her Aunty Mary Coe's book on the warrior.
Panelist Beatrice Murray, Wiradjuri woman, mother, researcher and teacher agreed to join and speak on her husband Lawrence Bamblett's book 'Our Stories, Our Survival.'
Ms Murray will look to share her insights into the strength and resilience of the community, and how language and our strengthening community of Wiradjuri speakers is helping to further make sense of their past and future.
MC facilitator is Jye Murray, a Wiradjuri Ngemba man, born and raised in Cowra.
Dr Gapps' work serves to tell a neglected part of the history of Australia; "Most Australians are aware of the stories of modern wars, the stories of Anzac soldiers. But a surprising amount of people have no idea about the stories of war and resistance that occurred in Australia. I believe it is an important role for historians to bring these histories to the public, to amplify what leaders such as Aunty Mary Coe began when she brought the story of the warrior Windradyne to attention.
"I'm very excited and privileged to be part of this upcoming Cowra community conversation about the Wiradyuri War for the defence of their homelands in 1824," Dr Gapps said.
The event is a free, casual community conversation, which Ms Ryan says is an opportunity for people to "come to an event, open to learning and sharing".
In addition to the panelled speakers, there will be dance and poetry performances, including a self written and delivered poem on Windradyne by local Wiradjuri man Josh Simpson.
There will books for sale on the night, as well as some loaned history and art items on display. The organisers also welcome other local Wiradjuri historical items of significance, or photographs members of the community might like to share.
To be held on Thursday, June 6 (6pm) and Friday, June 7 (10am), you are invited to book your ticket online via the link below, or in person at Club Cowra, with Friday's session being more tailored to students and children.
