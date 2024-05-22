Young vet finishes two clear of club's oldest vet

The Cowra golf course was already presented in ideal condition when the Cowra Veterans and Pro Comp events were held on Thursday, May 16, 2024 ahead of the weekend's Pro-Am tournament..
From a field of 34, only two players were able to play better than their handicap. Steve Johnstone excelled in the Veteran's event with his 21 stableford points for the nine holes, two points clear of Alan Luff with 19 points.
The nine Veteran prize winners are listed with their Stableford scores for the 9 Holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 Steve Johnstone (8).
19 Alan Luff (37).
18 Brad Dunk (31).
18 Ross Skene (27).
17 Lester Black (33).
16 Peter Kirwan (+7).
16 Robert D'Elboux (35).
16 Jefferey Macpherson (12).
16 Colin Neilsen (13)*
*On a countback from two other players with 16 points.
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by 3, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by 1.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, is run conjointly with the Veterans event, with all players using official Golflink handicaps. The 41 entrants included three visitors from Duntryleague Golf Club of Orange.
The event was dominated by Jarrod Wood with the exceptional score of 42 stableford points, who was followed by the Veteran's Event winner Steve Johnstone who continued to play well over the second nine holes to score a total of 40 points and win second place.
Jarrod Wood's honour with 42 points was notable by playing to par before applying his handicap of just 6, and on the way he also scored the nearest the pin on 7th hole.
The prize winners were: 1st Jarrod Wood 42 (points), 2nd Steve Johnstone 40, 3rd Dean Murray 37, 4th Wayne Howard 36.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Peter Kirwan 35, Brad Dunk 35, Colin Ridding 35, Donny Sproh 34, John Holmes 33, Don Rocavert 33, Tom Perfect 33, David Doran 32.
Nearest the pins
Hole 7 sponsored by Jamie Judd. Won by Jarrod Wood 205cm.
Hole 14 sponsored by Perfect Golf. Won by David Doran 106cm
Ladies golf stableford
The Cowra Lady Golfers 18 hole stableford event was on Wednesday, May 15 and was played in beautiful weather with the course in pristine condition.
Thank you to the generous sponsors Julie Spolding and Marcia Macpherson.
Winner was Cookie Dolbel with 36 points, second was Carole Doyle 33 points and third went to Kath Fitzsimmons 31 points.
Nearest to the pin on the Fagan 5th was Julie Spolding.
Nearest to the pin on the Jenny Armstrong 14th was Kath Fitzsimmons.
Competition balls went to Cookie Dolbel and Carole Doyle.
