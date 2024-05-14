Sarah Day to celebrate her own milestone

This weekend's home game for the Cowra Blues in the AFL Central West competition holds special significance as Sarah Day celebrates her 50th Senior Women's match.
Day will mark this milestone as the Blues face off against the Orange Tigers at Geoff Day Oval.
Sarah's father, Geoff Day, was recently inducted into the AFL NSW/ACT Hall of Fame for his significant contribution to AFL in Cowra and the Central West.
Sarah's brother, Chris Day, also celebrated a milestone last year when he played his 350th game.
This match not only marks Sarah's 50th senior game but also makes her the first women's player to celebrate a senior milestone for the Cowra Blues.
Sarah shared her excitement about reaching this milestone, saying, "I've watched dad and Chris play these milestone games since I could remember and I've grown up playing footy".
"I've seen so many people play their milestone games, so for me its exciting because it's finally my turn,' she said.
Day also explained what AFL meant to her personally, saying, "AFL is such a big part of my life and my family, its in a sense one of the things that brings my family together".
Last weekend, the senior women's side faced a challenge with a shortage of players against the Bathurst Bushrangers, resulting in a defeat of 2.6.18 to 13.11.89.
Reflecting on their last game, Day said, "last weekend we struggled for numbers, Bathurst actually evened out the playing field for us a little bit".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.