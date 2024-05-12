From a Cowra BMX champion to golf's world stage - Austin returns for pro-am

When Larry Austin tees up in the Cowra Golf Club's Pro-Am this weekend it will be a homecoming of sorts.
The former professional golfer who in 2000 won a new car after scoring a hole in one at the Australian Open.
But it wasn't in the game of golf that Austin made his name in Cowra.
In 1984 Cowra was marvelling at his skills as a young BMX racer, his ability taking him all the way to the world stage.
As a six year old, he finished second in the Expert 6 class at the world championships, held in Suzuka, Japan.
The Cowra Guardian reported, on Wednesday, August 22, 1984 Austin finished a half wheel second to a US rider in the under 6 world title.
"He started out by winning all his heats by big margins," the Cowra Guardian reported.
"Larry was so impressive in winning his heats that he was invited to also contest the under 7 heats."
He then won his under 7 heat making it to the semi finals where he finished second to earn a place in the older age group final. He went on to finish fifth.
Along the way to the world tiles Austin had raced in a number of Australian titles and won a NSW title.
Born in Cowra Austin attended Cowra Public School before leaving as a 10 year-old for Queanbeyan where he finished school.
It was in Queanbeyan where he finished BMX racing and tried a variety of other sports before finding a passion for golf as a 15-year-old.
Soon after finishing school Austin took up a traineeship at the Queanbeyan Golf Club as a 19 year-old before turning professional and moving to Melbourne with a AIS scholarship.
After BMX Austin said he "played other sports, but nothing too serious. I played a bit of footy with mates, cricket, ten pin bowling, tried a few things out and didn't get serious with golf until I was 15".
A highlight of his professional golfing career, which saw him spend time on the Australian and Asian tours, came on his first year in the Australian Open where he sunk a hole in one.
"I won a car, Greg Norman presented it to me which was a bit of a buzz at the time," Austin said.
"I played the Australian tour for four or five years. Money was always an issue, to go further was always a challenge but I finally bit the bullet and went overseas, got my tour card in Asia in 2005 and played there for about a year and a half.
"I was playing okay, things were improving, but I really disliked the travel, was getting frustrated with airports and motels which ultimately saw my demise.
"I had qualifications to work in (golf) pro shops so came back, went to the south coast at Merrimbula and starting coaching," Austin said.
He then took a break from golf and is working as a tiler and playing golf when he can.
'I didn't play much for quite a few years. I've been playing a bit more, certainly not full time, just scratching the itch," he said.
Back in Queanbeyan he took out the 2022 Queanbeyan Open which secured him a place in the 2023 NSW Open.
This weekend won't be his first return to Cowra for golf, having played in the Pro-Am in the early 2000s.
"It's good to see the Pro-Am back up and running," he said ahead of this weekend.
"I'm looking forward to, I can't wait to get out and have a hit again."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.