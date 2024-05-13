Veterans championships begin this month

Cowra Golf Club hosted their Veteran's 9 hole stableford event played from the 1st Tee on Thursday, May 9, May 2024 and the Pro Comp 18 hole stableford event open to players of any age.
With ideal weather and the golf course greens and the fairways presented in excellent condition the events were well patronised with entrants.
The Veterans had 39 entrants, with Bruce Amos's recent good form continued after being the runner up in the previous weeks event, winning this week's 9 hole event with 20 points, closely followed by Adrian Single and John Jensen both with 19 points with order decided by a countback.
Bruce Amos's good form continued when he went on to play in the Pro Comp 18 hole event and win that event also.
The 10 veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the 9 holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
20 Bruce Amos (31). 19 Adrian Single (40). 19 John Jensen (14). 18 Allan Wilson (17). 18 Warwick Stubbing (27). 18 Harold Bryant (26). 18 David Gouge (20). 17 Paul Field (25). 17 Michael Millar (18). 17 Elwyn Ward (20).
*On a countback from another player with 17 points.
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one.
VETERANS 2024 CHAMPIONSHIP.
The Veteran 2024 Championship will be played in two rounds on Thursday, May 23 and May 30 as stroke events. played off Golflink handicaps.
The Championship Rounds will be played in conjunction with the usual Thursday events, namely the Veterans 9 hole stableford events played off Veteran Handicaps and the Pro Comp 18 hole stableford event event open to all ages.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event, with all players using official Golflink handicaps.
There were 40 players in the Pro Comp event with the Veteran Bruce AMOS winning the event.
The prize winners were:
1st Bruce Amos 39 (points).
2nd Robert Morgan 37.
3rd Jarrod Wood 36.
4th Mark Edwards 36.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Allan Wilson 36, Mark Rush 35, Don Rocavert 35, Donny Sproh 35, John Jensen 35, Prue James 34, David Gouge 34.
NEAREST THE PIN RESULTS
Hole 7 sponsored by Perfect Golf won by Peter Kirwan 208cm.
Hole 14 sponsored by Jamie Judd won by Norman Keay 170cm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.