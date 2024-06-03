Cowra's digital connectivity 'below average'

Have you been having digital connectivity issues?
It's not surprising if you're answer is 'yes'.
According to the NSW Telco Authority Cowra has "on the move" and "stationary" digital connectivity index scores below the state average.
Cowra's scores are 25 and 38 respectively.
The score is measured out of 100 and is revealed in the NSW Connectivity Strategy.
The Authority developed the strategy to "align and optimise state-wide programs and opportunities to ensure modern, high speed digital networks are available to all".
Both scores place Cowra in the below average range.
If you attempt to make a phone call 5km from Cowra on most roads you may argue our "on the move" score is actually higher than it should be.
Hitting a service blackspot is the norm on most parts of the Lachlan Valley Way, Mid Western Highway, Canowindra Road, Wyangala Dam Road and Binni Creek Road once you leave Cowra.
Cowra's "stationary" score is higher at 38 but still places it in the below average category.
Cowra's score means residents living in the shire are unlikely to be able to meaningfully conduct digital activities such as working, video conferencing and accessing telehealth.
According to the NSW Telco Authority the Index provides a score on performing activities which require connectivity technology that allows them to be "On the Move" such as 3G/4G/5G.
Activities that can be conducted at a "Stationary" location, or within a short proximity of this location, will not be limited to such requirements of 3G/4G/5G and can be evaluated based on both fixed and mobile network connectivity.
Some examples of "Stationary" activities might include working from home, telehealth, and smart home automation.
On the Move activities might include mobile browsing, mobile navigation and emergency services.
"The On the Move and Stationary activities are determined by evaluating network provider availability," the Authority says.
Stationary is evaluated based on both fixed network and mobile operator availability whereas On the Move is exclusively focused on mobile operators.
Residents living in Canowindra have 'poor' on the move score of just 17 and a below average stationary score of 33.
Residents in Orange enjoy much higher connectivity with an "on the move" score of 57 and "stationary" score of 67.
