Magpies brace for the tougher months

June and the beginning of July are shaping up to be tough months for the Cowra Magpies as they gear up to face tough competition in the Woodbridge Cup.
The Magpies have maintained their unbeaten streak this season, triumphing over Blayney in round one with a score of 42-4, drawing against the Oberon Tigers at 26-26, dominating Grenfell with a score of 68-6, securing victory against the Eugowra Golden Eagles 36-22, and overpowering the CSU Mungoes with a score of 60-12.
After this weekend's representative bye and games against Cargo and Orange followed by another bye the team is set to clash with Manildra Rhinos, Canowindra Tigers, Molong Bulls, and Trundle Boomers.
Coach Phil Ingram highlighted the significance of the upcoming fixtures, particularly the showdown against Canowindra Tigers in Round 10.
Ingram said, "round 10 against Canowindra will be a really big day for us, it's going to be our old boys day".
With both teams performing strongly and vying for the top spot on the ladder, the match promises to be a fierce encounter.
Ingram emphasised the importance of preparation, saying, "hopefully the boys will be up for it and we'll come away with that win, but we've got a few more games in between there to prepare for these tougher games".
Addressing the challenges posed by Canowindra Tigers, Ingram emphasised the need for discipline and execution.
"Canowindra is one of the teams we've got to be more disciplined for," he said.
"We've got to really be able to complete our sets and control the ball before we play them.
"When we do play them, we've got to be at the top of our game."
Looking ahead to the demanding fixture list, Ingram acknowledged the tough run of matches against Manildra, Canowindra, Molong, and Trundle.
"That's our tough month," he noted.
"Hopefully, we can come out of that unscathed and with a few victories.
"That will really set our season up for the end of the year."
The Cowra Magpies are scheduled to face the Manildra Rhinos on June 16 at 2 pm at the Jack Huxley Oval.
They will then take on the Canowindra Tigers on June 22 at 3 pm at the Sid Kallas Oval.
The following weekend, the Magpies will go head-to-head with the Molong Bulls on June 29 at 3pm at the Molong Recreation Ground.
The challenging schedule concludes with a match against the Trundle Boomers on July 7 at 2 pm on the Sid Kallas Oval.
