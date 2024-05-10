Woodbridge rep games here

After consistent early season performances and securing victories in their respective matches against the CSU Mungoes last week, players from Cowra Magpies' first grade and league tag teams have earned the opportunity to represent in the Woodbridge Cup George Tooke league.
Last Saturday, the first-grade team recorded a commanding 60-12 win, while the League Tag team secured a hard-fought 16-12 victory.
From the Magpies first-grade squad, Ricky Whitton, Daniel Hatch and Simon Samson have been selected to join the representative side. Thomas Rose was also selected but withdrew due to injury.
Emilie Browne and Carla Hill have been selected in the League Tag side with Tahlia Williams on standby. Casey Brien was also selected but has had to withdraw.
Magpies first grade coach Phil Ingram was beaming with pride over the selections.
"Three of our boys have made the rep team and a couple of our girls have made it as well."
He added, "congratulations to the players who have made the rep team," acknowledging their hard work and dedication.
The representative games will take place at Sid Kallas Oval in Cowra this Saturday, May 11, starting at 12:30pm with the League Tag match.
Ingram emphasised the significance of the occasion, noting, "it'll be another big day for the town to get over and support our boys and girls who made it to the rep team".
With free entry to the event, visitors can enjoy a lineup of matches.
Following the league tag fixture, the Woodbridge Men's game will kick off at 2pm.
The full League Tag side is Brooke Morgan (Trundle), Kate Price (Canowindra), Meg Murray (Manildra), Laura Price (Canowindra), Jordy Wright (Manildra), Emilie Browne (Cowra), Molly Hoswell (Manildra), Amy Harrison (Canowindra), Maddie Barrett (Canowindra), Dana Gibson (Manildra), Ella Gibson (Manildra). Reserves- Carla Hill (Cowra), Lilly Bannan (CSU), Montana Fenton (Blayney), Kirbie Mongon (Eugowra). Standby - Tahlia Williams (Cowra).
The men's side is Ryan Clarke (Canowindra), Mathew Bermingham (Trundle), Ryan Porter (Trundle), Daniel Hatch (Cowra), Simon Samson (Cowra), Ricky Whitton (Cowra), Frankland Ross (Trundle), Jesse Durning, (Trundle), Ray Sargent (CSU), Greg Behan (Oberon), Nathan Barlow (Canowindra), Harrison Gersbach (Molong), Nick Barlow (Oberon), Luke Watt (Canowindra), Ben Pettit (Blayney), Jesse Ramsay (Molong), Caleb Haddin (Grenfell), Caylib Marston (Oberon). On Stand by - Ashleigh Magaya (CSU)
