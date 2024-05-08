Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

BIG WIN FOR JAN HARPER

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
May 9 2024 - 8:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Harper crossed for a try for the Magpies on the day the club dedicated to the memory of his late mother Jan. Photo Cara Kemp
Jack Harper crossed for a try for the Magpies on the day the club dedicated to the memory of his late mother Jan. Photo Cara Kemp

Cowra Magpies continued their winning streak with an impressive victory over the CSU Mungoes, dominating the field with a commanding 60-12 score at full time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.