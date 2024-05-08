BIG WIN FOR JAN HARPER

Cowra Magpies continued their winning streak with an impressive victory over the CSU Mungoes, dominating the field with a commanding 60-12 score at full time.
Despite facing temperamental weather conditions, including persistent rain throughout the game, the Magpies showcased their mastery of the ball, maintaining control and dictating the pace of the match.
The game held special significance as it was dedicated to past club member, Jan Harper, with the Magpies honouring her memory with a stellar performance and a try scored by her son, Jack Harper.
Coach Phil Ingram reflected on the Magpies' performance, stating, "it was a good win".
"It was a near perfect game, it was a perfect first half," Ingram said.
He did however emphasise the need for consistency throughout the full 80 minutes, saying, "we've got to learn to continue on with what we're doing and what is working".
"First half we got out to a great lead and then the second half CSU stood up.
"We need to improve on being more ruthless and put in that full 80 minutes," he said.
Ingram praised standout players such as Blake Duncombe, Stephen Ingram, Jack Harper, Ricky Whitton, and Mitchell Hatch for their contributions to the team's success.
"Blake Duncombe was a real standout for us, he carried off of the kick off and through the game," he said
"Our captain Stephen Ingram had a good few runs and really got us on the front foot.
"Jack Harper got his chance to star this week, we were playing as a tribute to his mum and he really stood tall.
"Ricky Whitton really took control, he lead the boys around and really steered the ship for us.
"Mitchell Hatch really stood tall for us, especially with his defence out on the sides," Ingram said.
The action-packed day at Sid Kallas Oval commenced with thrilling matches from the under 6's, 8's, and 10's, setting the stage for an exciting lineup of rugby league clashes.
In junior fixtures, the Under 11's secured a comprehensive win over the Mudgee Dragons, while the Under 12's put in a solid performance with a 14-0 victory against the Eglinton Eels.
The Under 13's faced a tough challenge against a strong Orange CYMS side, their efforts showcasing determination and resilience.
The Under 15's battled to a draw against Dubbo St Johns and the Under 16's went down in a tough defeat against the Bloomfield Tigers.
The Magpies Youth League side emerged victorious against the Grenfell Goannas, securing a convincing 42-8 win. The League Tag girls faced a challenging first half against CSU, but ultimately secured a hard-fought 16-12 victory.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.