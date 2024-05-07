Thomas and Ridding veterans golf winners

On Thursday, May 2, 2024 the Cowra Golf Club sponsored the Veteran's nine hole stableford event on the holes 10 through to 18, in conjunction with the PRO COMP 18 hole stableford competition.
The 38 veterans were presented ideal weather conditions and a well presented course, resulting all prize winners playing to their handicap or better.
Dave Thomas won the day with 20 points, just one point clear of Bruce Amos, Gary Dick, Lester Black and John Holmes all with 19 points.
The Veteran Colin Ridding went on to win the Pro Comp event, and 5 other Veteran Prize winners
were also Prize winners in the Pro Comp event over 18 holes.
The 9 veteran prize winners are listed with their Stableford scores for the 9 Holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
20 Dave Thomas (19).
19 Bruce Amos (34).
19 Gary Dick (31).
19 Lester Black (35).
19 John Holmes (10).
18 Robert Morgan (9).
18 Colin Neilsen (15).
18 Colin Ridding (18).
18 Robert Oliver (26)*.
*On a countback from another player with 18 points.
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event, with all players using official Golflink handicaps. There were 32 players in the Pro Comp event which was dominated by veteran golfers.
The prize winners were:
1st Colin Ridding 41 (points).
2nd Robert Morgan 38.
3rd Colin Neilsen 38.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: John Holmes 37, Nicky Basson 36, Chris Wilson 35, Lester Black 35, Robert Oliver 34, Ed Anthony 34, Jarrod Wood 33.
NEAREST THE PIN RESULTS:
Hole 7 sponsored by Perfect Golf won by Michael Miller 356cm.
Hole 14 sponsored by Jamie Judd Won by Colin Neilsen 506cm.
