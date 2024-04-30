McDonald brothers takes part in India tour

April was a big month of representative cricket for former Cowra junior's Harry and Archie McDonald.
Harry, who is a Year 9 Red Bend Catholic College (Forbes) student made the NSW CCC U15s team in March and participated in the NSW All Schools Carnival held at the prestigious Bankstown Oval.
The All Schools carnival is made up of four selected teams representing Public, Catholic and Independent schools across NSW.
The two day carnival was a chance for the 48 players from various schools to showcase their talent in a three match format over two days of competitive cricket in Bankstown.
Coming up against strong opposition was a reward for all the players involved and it was a thrill to be on the pitch competing with complete strangers from all over NSW.
Immediately after the All School's carnival Harry was on a direct flight to Bangalore, India where he and his older brother Archie were both part of the Elite Cricket Academy taking part in the annual U18s ICAL tournament held in southern India.
Elite Cricket is coached by former Australia off spinner Jason Krejza with players coming from Sydney and the Southern Highlands along with a few country based players as well.
The two week tournament held in southern India this year is only in its second year of existence after the inaugural tournament was held in Delhi last April.
Elite Cricket was one of five Australian teams taking part along with two local Indian teams and a very strong South African team that went on to win the two week tournament defeating Kershler Cricket in the final.
The touring teams were all based in the same hotel in Bangalore and played their matches on quality grounds dotted around the city.
The majority of the players in the tournament were in the U17 and U18 age bracket, meaning Harry gave away several years to his teammates and rivals.
Whilst Elite Cricket could only manage two wins from its eight matches played, the team was highly competitive and well led by Hugh Taylor from Bathurst who went on to be the team's and tournament's highest run scorer.
Archie McDonald was the team's leading wicket taker for the tournament.
On a rare day off cricket the highlight for the players and parents was to witness Travis Head hit a 39 ball century at the IPL match between the local RCB team lead by Virat Kholi and SRH led by Pat Cummins.
Harry and Archie, along with Tom Blowes of Orange, Cooper Pullen and Canowindra's Lillian Harrison train with Cowra's Mick Curtale who is credited with improving their batting skills.
Harry's batting improvement, in particular, is credited to the work he does with Curtale.
