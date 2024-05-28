Karly Woods stands out at Penrith awards night

Karly Woods came has shone as a standout talent at the Penrith Panthers Cricket presentation night where the club recognised its outstanding players for the 2023/24 season.
The Cowra junior was honoured with two awards.
Taking place on Saturday, April 27, the presentation night celebrated the achievements of players from both the women's and men's teams, highlighting individual excellence and team accomplishments.
Catherine Pratt, the women's cricket coordinator at Penrith Cricket Club, expressed delight in the 15 year old Woods' contributions to the team during her inaugural season with the club.
"Karly's first season with Penrith Cricket Club has been exceptional," Ms Pratt said.
"She has made valuable contributions, primarily to our Brewer Shield (under 18s) team."
Woods' versatility as an all-rounder stood out, with her significant batting and bowling skills earning her recognition.
"She is a very promising all rounder, she contributes with both batting and bowling," she said.
Ms Pratt noted Woods' standout performances, including a notable high score of 47 against Blacktown and an impressive fiver for with the ball.
At the presentation night, Woods was awarded the Women's Most Improved Player, a testament to her dedication and progress throughout the season.
Additionally, she received the Bowling Award for her outstanding performance.
"At our presentation night she received an award for taking a five for in a women's game," Ms Pratt said.
"Karly also received our womens' most improved award, which is an award we give out each season.
"It's one of our perennial awards and we were delighted to award it to such a worthy winner," she said.
Ms Pratt also spoke of the Penrith Cricket Club's commitment to providing opportunities for players from Western Zone, emphasising the club's longstanding association with the region.
"Penrith is really proud to provide a pathway for Western players like Karly, we have a longstanding association with Western Zone," she said
The club organises annual training weekends for Western Zone players, fostering a supportive environment for aspiring cricketers like Woods.
"We run an annual training weekend with Western Zone players, and we really value players like Karly coming to play with us."
"It's a big commitment for Western Zone players and we love to support them wherever we can," Ms Pratt said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.