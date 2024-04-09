Avalanche of points in opener for Tigers

The Canowindra Tigers have started season '24 with an avalanche of points against the Cargo Blue Heelers.
Winning all three grades the Tigers defeated Cargo 58-0 in first grade, 32-0 in League Tag and 20-12 in Youth League.
In first grade it didn't take the Tigers long for its backline to swing into gear picking up new recruit Matt Hunt who raced into a hole from a beautiful ball to score.
His try was converted by Joe Treasure for the Tigers to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
Shortly after Rob Burn crashed over for an unconverted try.
In very heavy conditions the Tigers played some entertaining football, lead through their forwards, their coach Ron Lawrance making plenty of ground down the middle.
Second phase play then took over for the backline to put more points on the board.
Cargo tried hard and put a lot of pressure on the Canowindra line but the Tigers maintained their defence to hold out the Blue Heelers.
Cargo is a new look side under a new coach and their combinations are sure to come through later in the season, but the Tigers were far too strong on the day eventually running out 58-0 winners, putting them on top of the competition ladder after the first round.
Try scorers for the Tigers were Zac Hunt 2, Joe Treasure, Brydon Hughes, Jack Grant, Rob Burn, Nathan Barlow, Luke Watt, Andrew Bennett, Nathan Whatman, James Dine. Conversions: Joe Treasure 7.
Canowindra Juniors had a very solid clash against Grenfell in their Youth League game.
There was nothing between the two sides and even though there was a fair bit of dropped ball they put on a very entertaining game.
It was through the forwards, Cooper Scifleet, Jacob Bezett and Hugh Breen that Canowindra finally got the upper hand with Hugh Breen scoring late in the second half for the Tigers to go to an 18-12 lea.
A late penalty goal right on full time took the final score to 20-12.
Canowindra's League Tag side put on a great exhibition of league tag football to also start the season on a winning note.
The game was a lot closer than the final score of 24-0 indicated.
The skill level and ball movement shown by the girls in the very heavy conditions was a credit to their coach Andrew Pull.
Their defence was outstanding and at times Cargo pressed their line but the Tigresses held strong to keep them at bay.
A very very good crowd was present for the day's play with the new amenities which players and supporters had their first look at during the Woodbridge League Tag carnival much appreciated by everyone with a large portion of the crowd sitting in the new grandstand.
Youth League scores
Canowindra 20 defeated Cargo 12.
Canowindra - Kaiden Cole, Hugh Breen, Tyler Burns tries. Ethan Burling three conversions, 1 penalty goals.
Cargo - Tyler Stevens, Riley Bowerman tries. Chase McFarlane two goals.
League Tag scores
Canowindra 24 defeated Cargo 0.
Canowindra - Laura Price 3, Amy Harrison, Kate Price, Keira Buckley tries. Hayley White four goals.
Other scores in Woodbridge Cup
First grade - Oberon 46 def CSU 10. Cowra 42 def Blayney 4. Manildra 26 def Molong 6. Eugowra 22 def Grenfell 6.
League Tag - Blayney 10 def Cowra 8. Oberon 14 def CSU 0.
Youth League - Cowra 26 def Blayney 16. Molong and Eugowra had a bye.
Warriors vs Peak Hill was washed out.
