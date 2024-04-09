A life dedicated to service

Cowra Shire Council has acknowledged the death of long serving former shire councillor John (Jack) Noel Mallon.
Jack Mallon died on April 1, 2024, at the age of 98, leaving behind a legacy of service and commitment to the Woodstock community and Cowra Shire.
In recent years he had been living at Bilyara Retirement Village in Cowra but before that was a long time resident of Parkes Street at Woodstock.
A funeral service for Jack Mallon was held at St Raphael's Catholic Church in Cowra on Tuesday, April 9 before interment in the Woodstock Cemetery.
Jack's sister Marie and brothers Peter and Frank all predeceased him.
Jack Mallon was known for his contributions to farming and grazing but also for his dedication to public service.
He served as a member of the Cowra Shire Council for an impressive span of 33 years from 1983 to 2016.
Throughout his years of service, Jack Mallon held various offices both within and outside Cowra Council.
He held positions on the Wyangala Park State Recreation Area Trust and the Lachlan River Advisory Committee.
Jack Mallon was also a member of the Central Tablelands Water County Council for nine years, including a term as chairman.
"Jack Mallon was a dedicated member of the Cowra Shire Council for many years. He was a strong supporter of the establishment of the Cowra Regional Gallery, arts and culture," Mayor Ruth Fagan said.
"Cowra Shire Council extends its condolences to Jack's family and friends. We join the Woodstock community in recognising his service," Cr Fagan said.
