Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A life dedicated to service

By Newsroom
April 9 2024 - 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cowra Shire Council has acknowledged the death of long serving former shire councillor John (Jack) Noel Mallon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.