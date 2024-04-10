Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Closely contested Veterans event last week

By Lester Black
April 11 2024 - 8:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra golfer Alfonso Melisi, who came second in the 9 Hole Stableford Event and second in the
Cowra golfer Alfonso Melisi, who came second in the 9 Hole Stableford Event and second in the

In ideal playing conditions on April 4, 2024 ahead of the forecast rain, 27 Veterans played their 9 Hole Stableford Event commencing on the 1st tee at Cowra Golf Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.