Closely contested Veterans event last week

In ideal playing conditions on April 4, 2024 ahead of the forecast rain, 27 Veterans played their 9 Hole Stableford Event commencing on the 1st tee at Cowra Golf Club.
The majority of the Veterans went on to play a further 9 holes to compete in the Pro Comp 18 Hole event.
It was a closely contested Veterans event, with three players finishing with 21 points over the nine holes.
The order of merit was decided by a countback, giving first place Richard Fleming followed by Alfonso Melisi then Bruce Amos.
Alfonso Melisi went on to play in the Pro Comp 18 hole event and score 39 points, and also take second place in that event The 7 Veteran prize winners are listed with their Stableford scores for the 9 Holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 Richard Fleming (28)
21 Alfonso Melisi (15)
21 Bruce Amos (35)
18 Ray Salisbury (18)
17 John Holmes (14)
17 Ray Kelly (23)
17 Wayne Howard (15)
*On a countback from other players with 17 points.
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by 3, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by 1.
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 Hole Stableford Competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event had 26 entrants.
Congratulations go to Jamie Judd who played an impressive golf to beat his handicap by 5 and be the winner with 41 Stableford, 2 points clear of the runner up.
1 st Jamie Judd 41 (Points)
2 nd Alfonso Melisi 39
3 rd Terry Winwood-Smith 35
These prize winners also go into the Pro Comp ball sweep, along with: Ray Salisbury 35, Tom Perfect 35, Bruce Amos 35, Wayne Howard 34, Colin Ridding 33.
Hole 7: Sponsored by Tom Perfect
Won by Ken Harcombe 102cm.
Hole 14: Sponsored by Jamie Judd
Won by Prue James 600cm.
