Health van to visit Cowra this weekend

By Newsroom
Updated April 3 2024 - 9:59am, first published April 2 2024 - 1:59pm
The men's health van which is visiting Cowra on Saturday and Monday.
"Don't hesitate to give 10 minutes of your busy day to get free basic health screening", says the Registered Nurse who travels around NSW with the Men's Health Education Rural Van (mherv).

