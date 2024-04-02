$4k raised for Cowra Cancer Action Group

In a remarkable display of community spirit, 15 year old Addison Skinner has made a significant impact by raising $4,000 for the Cowra Cancer Action Group while serving as a youth ambassador for the Festival of International Understanding.
Addison decided to dedicate her efforts to raising both funds and awareness for the Cowra Cancer Action Group, a cause that she chose as she wanted to make sure that every dollar she raised went to helping people and families who have been affected by cancer in the Cowra community.
The generous contributions poured in, with many of the funds raised during the Cowra Golf Day's 'Chip for Charity' event hosted by Addison.
Explaining her motivation, Addison expressed her desire to make a tangible difference in her community, particularly for those facing the challenges of cancer.
She emphasised the importance of providing essential support and resources to individuals and families affected by the disease in Cowra.
The impact of Addison's fundraising efforts has been profound, eliciting heartfelt gratitude from Jean Sandberg, president of the Cowra Cancer Action Group.
"We're very grateful," Mrs Sandberg said, noting that Addison's donation is one of the largest the organisation has received during her tenure as president.
Her appreciation underscores the significance of Addison's contribution.
