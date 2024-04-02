Magpies ready for first round against old rivals

The Cowra Magpies are gearing up to kick off their first game in the Woodbridge Cup, after a 70-year legacy in Group 10.
The Magpies are shouldering heavy expectations as they prepare to face off against familiar foes, the Blayney Bears, in their opening match at the Sid Kallas Oval on Saturday night.
The rivalry between the Blayney Bears and the Cowra Magpies spans generations, rooted deeply in the fabric of both communities long before their entry into the Woodbridge Cup.
In a twist of irony, both teams find themselves pitted against each other in their first encounters in the competition.
"We're trying to start well with our first game being a home game," coach and captain Phil Ingram said.
"We've set a goal to win every home game this year, so we need to start well as the season kicks off now."
"Our two front rowers have some big expectations on them, Blake Duncombe has come back but Chris Miller, he's made the change from rugby union," Ingram said.
"Our fullback is a newcomer to the club, Simon Samson, he's really sharp and very steppy.
"Our halves Ricky Whitten and Thomas Rose, they can control the game pretty well, which hopefully they can do this weekend and we can come away with the win."
Ingram acknowledged the challenges ahead while urging fans to rally behind the team.
"There's a fair bit of expectations on us coming into the Woodbridge Cup," Ingram said.
"Because we're coming from a higher tier and coming down to the Woodbridge Cup, a lot of people think it's going to be an easy run, which I don't think is true."
"Growing up, there's always been an arch-rivalry with Blayney," Ingram said.
"It's been a long rivalry and it's always tough coming up against them."
"The boys are fit and we've had a good pre-season. It'll take a bit of time for the boys to gel together but hopefully it's quicker rather than longer," he said.
Cowra Magpies draw for the Woodbridge Cup;
