Cowra Guardiansport
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Magpies ready for first round against old rivals

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
April 2 2024 - 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magpies coach and captain Phil Ingram with club president Bruce Wallace
Magpies coach and captain Phil Ingram with club president Bruce Wallace

The Cowra Magpies are gearing up to kick off their first game in the Woodbridge Cup, after a 70-year legacy in Group 10.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.