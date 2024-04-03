Cowra's voice of youth

The voice for the youth of Cowra and surrounds is well represented this year, with another amazing group of young people recruited to take on roles on the 2024 Cowra Youth Council (CYC).
Cohan Howden, Chairperson; At 15 years old and currently in Year 10 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, he impressively balances his duties as Chairperson of the CYC alongside his part-time job at KFC, all while striving for the Silver Level of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.
Laura Price, Co-Deputy Chairperson; 17, juggles her role as Co-Deputy Chairperson of the CYC with her studies in Year 11 at St. Raphael's Catholic School and her job as a Retail Assistant at French's Store, while also pursuing an impressive array of interests.
Georgie Anning, Co -Deputy Chairperson; At just 14 years old and in Year 9 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, she brings youthful energy to her role as Co-Deputy Chairperson of the CYC while balancing her part-time job as an assistant dance teacher at Cowra Dance Factory, all while pursuing the Bronze level of the Duke of Edinburgh Award.
Alyvia Slade; 17 and a senior in Year 12 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, contributes to the CYC while working part-time at the Cowra Bowling Club, she also has a passion for horse-riding and dressage competitions.
Callie Bridges; also 17, manages her responsibilities as a Year 12 student at Cowra High School alongside her part-time role as an assistant drama teacher at Cowra Ballet School, she has a keen interest in dance, agriculture and showing livestock at the Royal Sydney Easter Show.
Taylia Penyu; At 14 years old and a student in Year 9 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, she brings her love for reading and sewing to the CYC, showcasing her diverse interests and her commitment to community.
Zipporah Austin; a 14-year-old home-school student in Year 10, infuses creativity into the CYC with her passion for creating clothes, love for Marvel, and enjoyment of music and writing.
Izzy Lette; also 14 and a Year 9 student at St. Raphael's Catholic School, combines her part-time job at Second Chance Saddlery with her interests in photography, music, and horse riding.
Laura Bennett; 14 and attending Year 9 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, shares her enthusiasm for sports and the arts as an assistant tennis coach, while actively participating in soccer, cricket, long distance running. music and performing arts.
Lily Bridges;14 and a Year 9 home school student, brings her expertise as an assistant dance teacher at Cowra Ballet School to the CYC.
Aiden Gunderson; 12 and in Year 7 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, embraces his passions for dance, soccer, and the Show Society.
Isabella Pepper; 13 and a Year 7 home-school student, contributes her love for dance and horse riding to the CYC, demonstrating her commitment to both her education and her community.
Emma Haslam; 15 and attending Year 10 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, brings her friendly demeanor and strong work ethic from her part-time job as a pharmacy assistant at Optimal Pharmacy to the CYC, while also enjoying sports and spending time with loved ones.
Sienna Launders; 12 and in Year 7 at St. Raphael's Catholic School, showcases her talents in tennis, horse riding, and swimming within the CYC.
Ezekiele Austin; 12 and a home-school student in Year 7, contributes his passion for technology and creativity to the CYC, with interests ranging from 3D printing and Lego to Minecraft and drawing.
