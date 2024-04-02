Veterans tee off ahead of Classic weekend

On the eve of Good Friday and the long weekend when the Cowra Golf Club was hosting the strongly supported Easter Classic, on Thursday, March 28, 2024, a field of 26 Cowra Veteran Golfer's played their nine hole stableford competition from the first tee.
With blue sky and the golf course, well presented ready for the weekend events, prize winners all played to their handicap, with Gary Dick excelling, to win the day with 21 stableford points followed by Don Rocavert and John Holmes with 19 points.
The six veteran prize winners are listed with their Stableford scores for the 9 Holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
21 Gary Dick (35).
19 Don Rocavert (28).
19 John Holmes (17).
18 Peter Kirwan (+4).
18 Alan Luff (35).
18 Graeme Johnston (26).
*On a countback from other players with 18 points.
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event, with many Veterans also playing in this event making a total of 30 entrants.
Nicky Basson was the clear winner over 18 Holes with 40 points, just ahead of Graeme Johnston with 39 points.
The prize winners were:
1st Nicky Basson 40 (Points).
2nd Graeme Johnston 39.
3rd Don Rocavert 37.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Jamie Judd 37, Terry Winwood-Smith 36, Peter Kirwan 35, Mark Rush 34.
NEAREST THE PIN RESULTS (TWO HOLES) sponsored by Jamie Judd.
HOLE 7: Won by David Spolding 7cm, HOLE 14: Won by Jamie Judd 104cm.
