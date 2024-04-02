Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Festival highlights for CWA

April 2 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A trip to the Italian Embassy in Canberra on March 8 (International Women's Day) was enjoyed by 22 of the Cowra Evening CWA members.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.