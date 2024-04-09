Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man sentenced to jail term for break and enter

April 9 2024 - 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Joshua Stephen Twaddle of Waratah Street Cowra admitted guilt to charges of break and enter and possession of a prohibited drug during an appearance at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, March 27.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.