Man sentenced to jail term for break and enter

Joshua Stephen Twaddle of Waratah Street Cowra admitted guilt to charges of break and enter and possession of a prohibited drug during an appearance at Cowra Local Court on Wednesday, March 27.
Thirty four year old Twaddle, represented by solicitor Clive Hill, was previously on an Intensive Correction Order (ICO) for the same offence when he committed the alleged crimes.
Mr Hill said Twaddle "takes full responsibility" for his actions and has remained "clean" while in custody, expressing a desire to continue this upon release.
Having been in custody since December 13, 2023, Twaddle's actions were deemed concerning by magistrate Vivian Swain, who noted that he had committed the same offences while serving an order in the community.
Magistrate Swain emphasised that Twaddle has "issues that need addressing".
As a result of the break and enter Twaddle was convicted and sentenced to a two-year term of imprisonment backdated to December 13, 2023, with a non-parole period of 14 months.
He is eligible for release on February 12, 2025.
As a result of the possession of a prohibited drug, Twaddle was convicted, but no further action was taken.
According to the police facts attached to the charge of break and enter with house theft valued under $60,000, about 11am on December 11, 2023, the owner of a property entered his property and noticed items had been strewn over the floor.
The facts revealed the owner contacted the victim to inform them of this.
Police said about 5pm that day, the victim returned to the residence where he noticed several items missing. More than $2000 had been taken among some other items.
According to the documents, the victim phoned police who attended the scene, where they analysed the scene, and the victim provided a statement.
Police said about 3pm on December 13, they stopped and spoke to Twaddle.
He was cautioned, admitting to being at the residence at the time of the break-in with two others.
He was then arrested and conveyed to Cowra Police Station.
According to the police facts attached to the charge of possess prohibited drug, about 1.15am on December 1, 2024, Twaddle was sighted by police walking along Darby's Falls Road travelling towards Cowra.
Police facts say that he was on foot with a backpack and a scooter in his possession.
Police said, due to having a professional knowledge of Twaddle, they stopped to speak with him, telling him he was being detained for the purpose of a general search.
During the search, a small canister was located, where what could be identified as cannabis was found.
