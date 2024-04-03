Driver makes seat switch after police stop

A Cowra woman who climbed from the driver's seat to the rear of her vehicle when police stopped her for a random breath test was placed on an 18 month Community Corrections Order in the Local Court on March 24.
Charged with driving while disqualified Matilda Wedge, 39, of Yarmbildine Place was also disqualified from driving for a further six months when she appeared to answer the charge before magistrate Swain.
Wedge told the court, through her solicitor Clive Hill, she had driven after a friend phoned to tell her she was being assaulted.
"The proper course would have been to get someone else to drive or call the police," magistrate Swain told Wedge.
Police documents revealed police saw Wedge driving about 9am on March 15 and when they stopped her vehicle she was seen climbing across the middle console into the rear seat.
Police said Wedge then hid under a blanket.
When asked to exit the vehicle Wedge said to police "what, I wasn't even driving, he was" in reference to a male passenger in the vehicle.
