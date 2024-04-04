Cowra agents among the 'elite' of Elders

Caley Moc and Adam Gambrill of Elders Emms Mooney Cowra were recognised for their sales skills at the the Elders NSW awards held in Sydney last month.
Caley and Adam both received Elite Agent Awards.
"It recognises the elite agents within the brand," Adam said of the Elite Agent Award.
"Anytime you get an award within the industry it is good to get recognition for the hard work.
"If we're winning these it means we're doing a really good job for our clients. I guess that's what it is all about at the end of the day," he said.
Caley also picked up the award for Top Residential Salespeople - Sales Total Value and Top Residential Salespeople - Sales Volume.
Adam added to the Cowra office's top night by taking out the Digital Presence of the Year award.
'It was a fantastic night for Elders Emms Mooney.," Adam said.
"As of March 1 it was 12 months since making the change from Ray White to the Elders brand. We had a lot of success under the Ray White banner so it was very good to be receiving recognition and proving we are doing well for our clients and still providing a high level of service," Adam said.
The company also received the gongs for:
