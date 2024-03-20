Teaching the craft of writing

Anita Heiss, renowned author, poet, cultural activist, and social commentator, graced the halls of St Raphael's Catholic School this week, sharing her passion for writing with eager Year 6 students over two enlightening days.
Throughout her visit, Ms. Heiss delved into a large range of topics surrounding the craft of writing, imparting valuable insights and techniques to create and sustain the students' motivation for storytelling.
"For me, what I see, the way in which particularly in the primary schools I've worked here in Cowra, the kids crave, engage with, and absorb everything," Ms Heiss said.
"Many of the students I've encountered here in Cowra are already reading widely, without the pressure of having to read for the curriculum, which tells me they love storytelling, they love being brought into a story," she said.
Hailing proudly from the Wiradjuri Nation of Central New South Wales, Anita Heiss's literary journey has traversed various genres, from non-fiction to historical and commercial fiction, as well as children's novels.
Born in Gadigal Country and spending much of her life on Dharawal Land near La Perouse, she stands as one of Australia's most prolific and well-known authors.
Reflecting on her experiences, Ms Heiss spoke of the significance of sharing her knowledge with the younger generation.
"I'm in my fifties, so this isn't an opportunity or experience I had in school," she said. "So for me, being able to do this for the younger generation is really important."
Ms Heiss also spoke of the evolving landscape of literature in Australian schools.
"I didn't have Australian authors to read, so the landscape is very different from what I had in the '70s, '80s, and '90s," she said.
Despite the challenges posed by a packed curriculum, Ms Heiss commended the students' enthusiasm for storytelling.
"When the students are given the opportunity to participate and learn about the craft of storytelling they are all over it.
"These students are a part of their own narrative and their own stories," she said.
She encouraged students to embrace challenges and pursue their writing aspirations fearlessly.
"Don't worry about failure, worry about all the opportunities you're going to miss if you don't even try," she said.
"It's not about getting to the finish line, it's about getting to the start."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.