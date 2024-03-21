Farmers call for stay on the 3G network

Farmers groups have called for the Federal Government to take urgent action to ensure regional communities can stay connected, avoiding a shutdown of the 3G network.
Cowra experienced a three-day network shutdown for Optus customers last November, followed by a national outage for Optus phone and internet services - including triple-zero calls.
The outage came shortly after a federal parliamentary inquiry into regional mobile phone infrastructure, which reported its finding in November 2023.
The report recommended the development of universal service obligations for telecommunications providers; allowing customers to access alternative networks in emergencies.
Committee Chair and member for Lyons, Brian Mitchell MP, said the majority of mobile infrastructure was not shared, especially in regional areas, despite many years of significant government investment.
"In this increasingly digital age it is important the Government continue to develop alternative strategies to attract mobile network operators and tower companies to invest in assisting the many people living in regional, remote and even fast-growing peri-urban areas without any or poor access to phone and digital services," he said.
NSW Farmers Rural Affairs Committee Chair Deb Charlton said the shutdown of 3G services, by Telstra at the end of June 2024, and Optus in September, could "spell disaster" for landowners and regional famlies living and working in isolated settings.
"As providers push ahead with this 3G network shutdown, there's no doubt there will be farmers who run into trouble or have an accident, and will be unable to call for help," she said.
"Even with the 3G network in place, there are hundreds of horror stories of accidents occurring on farms or on isolated country roads, where people have not had the mobile coverage they need to contact emergency services and get lifesaving help."
