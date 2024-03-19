Draw released for Woodbridge 10s

Woodbridge Cup teams will get the chance to gauge how they line up against their opponents for 2024 during the Woodbridge 10s for first graders and Sevens for under 18s in Blayney next Sunday, March 24.
The draw for the competition was released last Friday with Trundle, Cargo, Peak Hill, Manildra, Canowindra, Molong, CSU, Oberon, Warriors, Grenfell and newcomers Cowra and Blayney all taking part.
Condobolin are notable omissions after withdrawing from the competition late last month.
In the first round of first grade matches Trundle are pitted against Cargo, Blayney against Peak Hill, Manildra against Eugowra, Canowidra plays Molong, CSU meets Cowra and Oberon and Warriors clash.
Grenfell go straight through to the second round.
Canowindra will meet the winner of the game between Cowra and CSU if they are successful. If they lose their first round match they play the loser of the Cowra CSU game and go into the plate draw.
There are two pools in the under 18s with Blayney, Molong, Cowra 2 and Warriors in pool A.
Pool B consists of Cowra, Canowindra, Grenfell and Trundle.
The winner of Pool A and Pool B will be meet in a final after each team plays the other teams in their respective pools.
The first grade games kick off at 11.30am with the plate final at 4.10pm and the Tens final at 4.35pm.
