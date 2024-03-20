Walking to spread awareness

Last weekend, central west motorists kept a keep a keen eye out for the Cargo to Grenfell walking groups, as participants from Cowra and beyond came together for a worthy cause - raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.
Jason Bennett from Grenfell shared his thoughts about the event and spoke about his preparation when we caught up with him on the first day of the walk.
"I've been hiking on weekends in the hot weather, so I've given myself some sort of preparation for this weather," he said.
Despite his readiness, Jason spoke of the unique experience of being out in nature and actively participating in the walk which began last Thursday.
"There's nothing like being out here and actually doing it though," he said.
Jason also spoke of the personal motivations driving each participant, acknowledging the prevalence of mental health issues among individuals and families.
"I think just about everyone here has got their own reason on why they're out here doing this," he said.
"Mental health issues come in all different shapes, sizes and horns, so if all I can do is walk a couple kilometres to raise awareness, that's not much of an ask."
Blake Barron, who undertakes the remarkable feat of running the entire 96km, reflected on his eight-year journey with the event.
"This is my eighth year, since the beginning," he said.
Mr Barron detailed his gradual progression towards running the entirety of the walk, illustrating his commitment to improving each year.
"It's been a slow progression to be able to run the whole way," he said.
The preparation for such an endurance feat requires months of training, as Mr Barron shared, "I prepare for about three months in advance".
Hailing from the Sunshine Coast, Blake said he finds solace in returning to participate in the event, reconnecting with family and contributing to a meaningful cause alongside his brother who organises the walk.
"It's for a good cause and a good charity," he said.
What began as a modest endeavour in 2017 has blossomed into a significant fundraising event covering 96 kilometres starting in Cargo and passing through Canowindra and Gooloogong for overnight stays before finishing in Grenfell..
Participants embarked on their journey from Cargo to Grenfell on March 14, with a collective aim to break down barriers surrounding mental health and raise vital funds for suicide prevention programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.