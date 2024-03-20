Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Walking to spread awareness

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
March 20 2024 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Last weekend, central west motorists kept a keep a keen eye out for the Cargo to Grenfell walking groups, as participants from Cowra and beyond came together for a worthy cause - raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.