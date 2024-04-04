Winner yields over six tonnes a hectare

Despite entry numbers down the three contestants that entered the Cowra District Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (ASC) dryland wheat competition had excellent crops according to judge Peter Wilson.
The winner was Illinois Farms Pty Ltd run by Tom, Ben and Peter Johnstone.
The more favourable conditions due to the higher altitude and softer climate helped in having a crop with an estimated yield of over six tonne per hectare.
Equal second place was awarded to Matt and Greg Langfield, Koorawatha and Gary Amos, Cowra with yields of around five tonne per hectare.
One bonus of the dry finish was crops were able to be judged when near or at senescence which has been a challenge when estimating yield when crops are still green.
Growing season rainfall (April to November) varied with the entrants between 173 mm to 287 mm.
It must be stressed that the estimated yield may be different from the harvested yield.
The crop was judged by the ASC finals judge Frank McCrae but unfortunately did not win the Central Area Region.
This was won by the Taylors on Tyagong Creek near Greenethorpe.
The Taylors also won the State competition which was between the winners from the South, Central and North Regions.
Some general observations were weed control was excellent and the need for fungicides was down due to the dry finish.
The Cowra Show Society was again grateful for having Peter Wilson as the local judge. He has exceptional skills for being the crop judge.
The competition will be on again next year so please put your hand up if you believe your wheat crop would be a winner.
