Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Winner yields over six tonnes a hectare

April 4 2024 - 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cowra wheat farmers Tom and Ben Johnstone with the district winners ribbon and the Ernie Chivers Perpetual Shield.
Cowra wheat farmers Tom and Ben Johnstone with the district winners ribbon and the Ernie Chivers Perpetual Shield.

Despite entry numbers down the three contestants that entered the Cowra District Agricultural Societies Council of NSW (ASC) dryland wheat competition had excellent crops according to judge Peter Wilson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.