Michael Miller takes out weekly vets event

The weather was kinder on March 14, 2024, than the hot day forecast, with the help of some cloud cover when the Cowra Veteran Golfers played their 9 Hole Stableford event commencing from the first tee.
From the field of 31 veteran golfers, a total of 13 entrants returned scores equal to or better than their handicap, which is a remarkable result considering that many of the putting greens were an abnormal challenge with the surfaces undergoing repairs.
Michael Millar was the star of the Veterans event, winning the day with 24 points, but closely followed by Jefferey Macpherson with 23 points, who went on to dominate and win the Pro Comp 18 hole event.
The seven veteran prize winners are listed with their stableford scores for the nine holes, and with the 18-hole handicap they played off in brackets:
24 Michael Millar (18). 23 Jefferey Macpherson (14). 22 Don Rocavert (31). 21 David Spolding (23). 20 Nicky Basson (+2). 19 John Holmes (17). 18 Wayne Howard (17)*.
*On a countback from six other players with 18 points.
The listed prize winners will have their handicaps reduced by three shots, the other competitors will have their handicaps increased by one shot.
PRO COMP 18 HOLE EVENT
The Cowra Golf Club's Golf Professional, Tom Perfect's 18 hole stableford competition, which is open to all ages, is run currently with the Veterans event, with many Veterans also playing in this event making a total of 35 entrants.
The first four prizes were won by Veteran's who were prize winners in the Veteran's segment.
The prize winners were:
1st Jefferey Macpherson 43 (points). 2nd John Holmes 40. 3rd Wayne Howard 39. 4th Michael Millar 39.
These prize winners also go into the PRO COMP ball sweep, along with: Terry Wiwood-Smith 38, David Harcombe 37, David Thomas 37, Peter Kirwan 37, Patrick Dwyer 36, Ken Harcombe 36.
NEAREST THE PIN RESULTS:
HOLE 7 SPONSORED BY PERFECT GOLF: Won by Peter Van Den Bulk: 288cm
HOLE 14 SPONSORED BY JAMIE JUDD: Won by Michael Miller: 290cm
