Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Cowra emergency department performing above state average

By Newsroom
June 27 2024 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Emergency departments (ED) are continuing to see extremely high volumes of patients seeking acute medical care, something nurses say highlights how great the need is for nurse-to-patient ratios across NSW.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local News

Get the latest Cowra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.